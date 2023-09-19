2190 Palestinians detained in Jerusalem since beginning of 2023

SHAFAQNA- 2190 Palestinians have been detained in Jerusalem since the beginning of this year, the Palestinian Studies Center emphasized.

The Palestinian Studies Center emphasized in a report that Israel has intensified the detention of Jerusalem residents during this year.

According to the Palestinian’s Information Center, this center emphasized that since the beginning of this year, 2190 Palestinians have been arrested in the city of Jerusalem, including 459 children and teenagers, as well as 68 women and girls.

The report further adds that the aim of the extensive confinement of Palestinians in Jerusalem and the escalation of pressure on them is to hinder their defense of the city of Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, particularly during Jewish holidays.

“For this purpose, Israel, in addition to the extensive detention of Palestinians, has resorted to their expulsion from the city of Jerusalem. From the beginning of the year until now, dozens of orders for the expulsion of Palestinians from Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque have been issued.

Source: MDEAST

