Erdogan: Good political relations with EU, US or Russia are based on “win-win” calculations for Ankara

SHAFAQNA-Good political relations with EU, US or Russia are based on “win-win” calculations for Ankara Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in an interview.

“To the extent the West is reliable, Russia is equally reliable. For the last 50 years, we have been waiting at the doorstep of the EU, and, at this moment in time, I trust Russia just as much as I trust the West,” , Turkish President said.

In an interview with the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), an American public broadcaster, President Erdogan emphasized that For the last 50 years, we have been waiting at the doorstep of the EU.

“Russia happens to be one of my closest neighbors. And we have a common history,” the Turkish president added.

