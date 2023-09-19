Russian envoy: Kazan meeting to explore ways to support inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-The meeting in Kazan is expected to explore ways to support an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan that respects the rights and aspirations of all Afghans ,Zamir Kabulov, Russian presidential special envoy for Afghanistan said.

The Taliban, has agreed to participate in a multilateral meeting on the Afghan situation that will take place in Kazan, Russia, on September 29.

The meeting will be held in the framework of the Moscow format, which involves Russia and nine other regional countries. The meeting aims to discuss the political and security challenges in Afghanistan and the region, as well as the humanitarian and economic assistance to the Afghan people.

Source: bnn.network

