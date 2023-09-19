Scholars in Saudi Arabia: Lab-grown meat can be halal

SHAFAQNA-Good Meat, which recently began selling its cultivated chicken in the US solicited a Shariah opinion from “a trio of well-respected scholars in Saudi Arabia” and got a qualified thumbs-up, the company said.

Islamic scholars consulted by a leading producer of cultivated meat say that the newfangled protein — which is grown from animal cells and doesn’t require animals to be slaughtered — can be halal, or permissible under Muslim law.

And the Jewish Orthodox Union this month certified a strain of lab-grown chicken as kosher for the first time, “marking a significant step forward for the food technology’s acceptance under Jewish dietary law,” as the Times of Israel put it.

Source: axios

