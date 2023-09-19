Raisi in a meeting with Guterres: Iran is ready to participate in expanding peace & security in world

SHAFAQNA- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has called for the prevention of excessive demands from dominant powers, stating that Iran is prepared to contribute to global peace and security and to combat oppression against nations.

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres on the side-lines of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 78).

President Raisi expressed appreciation for the efforts made by the Secretary-General and the United Nations Secretariat, emphasizing the importance of justice, the eradication of discrimination and poverty, and sustainable security as key missions of the United Nations.

He criticized the war-mongering nature of major powers and hegemony, stressing the need for UN’s intervention to prevent actions that could disrupt global peace and stability.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com