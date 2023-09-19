World leaders gather for 78th UN General Assembly

SHAFAQNA-The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly is underway in New York City, where more than 140 world leaders are meeting to discuss pressing world issues.
The General Debate, one of the UN’s most anticipated annual events, offers a platform for leaders to address issues of international concern through 15-minute speeches.
Of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, only one will be represented by its top leader: the United States. Its president, Joe Biden, will be in attendance.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make his first in-person appearance at the General Assembly since Russia’s full-scale invasion of his country in February 2022.
US president: Russia ‘alone’ responsible for Ukraine war
Biden has stressed that Russia alone is responsible for the war in Ukraine, and it alone can end the conflict.
The US president also renewed Washington’s commitment to support Kyiv against the Russian invasion.
“If we abandon the core principles of the United Nations to appease an aggressor, can any member state in this body feel confident that they’re protected? If you allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?” Biden asked.
“I’d respectfully suggest the answer is: no.”
Colombian president: ‘What is the difference between Ukraine and Palestine?’
The Colombian president has underscored that world powers are focused on the Russian invasion of Ukraine while ignoring international law violations by Israel against the Palestinians.
“What is the difference between Ukraine and Palestine? I ask. Is it not time to bring an end to both wars – and other wars too – and make the most of the short time we have to build paths to save life on the planet,” he said.
The Colombian president called for two peace conferences to end the both conflicts.
Jordanian king: ‘Where is the global solidarity’ with Palestinians?
Jordan’s King Abdullah II has said the region will continue to suffer until the world helps resolve Israeli-Palestinian conflict – “the central issue in the Middle East”.
“No architecture for regional security and development can stand over the burning ashes of this conflict,” he said.
King Abdullah has questioned why the international community is not supporting Palestinians as Israel continues to expand its illegal settlements in the occupied territories.
“Where is the global solidarity to make UN resolutions believable by people in need of our help?” Abdullah asked.
Polish President: Ukraine conflict must not become ‘frozen war’
Polish President Andrzej Duda has called for ending the conflict in Ukraine by pushing Russia to withdraw from the country’s internationally recognised borders.
“This brutal, brutal war must end, and not be converted into a frozen war,” Duda said. “This can only be done by restoring the full territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.”
Cuban president condemns ‘merciless’ US blockade
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has called for major reforms in international economic institutions as well as the debt management of developing nations.
“We insist on the implementation of a multilateral mechanism to reschedule sovereign debt with an effective participation of the countries of the [Global] South that will allow for a fair, balanced and development-oriented treatment,” he said.
Diaz-Canel has denounced the US blockade on his country, stressing that the sanctions are unilateral and unjustified.
“For 60 years now, Cuba is suffering from an asphyxiating economic blockade designed to depress its income and living standards, to promote a continuing scarcity of food, medicine and other basic imports and to damage its development potential,” he said.
Turkish President: ‘The world is bigger than five’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed gratitude to the international community, including the UN, for coming to the country’s aid after it suffered a major earthquake that killed thousands of people last year.
“The friendship shown to our country on that very dark day … was an important source of consolation for us,” he said.
“Since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, we have been endeavoring to keep both our Russian and Ukrainian friends around the table with the thesis that war will have no winners and peace will have no losers,” the Turkish president said.
“We will step up our efforts to end the war through diplomacy and dialogue on the basis of Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity.”
Erdogan has called for greater multilateralism at the world stage.
“The world is bigger than five, and a fairer world is possible,” he said, referring to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.
Portuguese president: Ukraine’s struggle is for the whole world
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has said Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion is a struggle for the whole world.
“We cannot differentiate the Ukrainian people’s struggle from the struggle for respect for the United Nations Charter,” he said.
Qatari emir calls for end of ‘injustice’
The Qatari emir has called for an end to injustice, particularly for the Palestinian people.“It is unacceptable for the Palestinian people to continue to languish under the yoke and the intransigence of the Israeli occupation and the rejection by consecutive Israeli governments of any just political solution according to international legitimacy,” he said.
He also referenced the situation in Syria, where the population is awaiting “a comprehensive settlement through a political process leading to a political transition in accordance with the Geneva Declaration”, as well as ongoing violence in Sudan and the ongoing crisis in Lebanon.
He called for an end to the ongoing crises in Yemen and Libya.
Sheikh Tamim says Qatar continues to “coordinate international efforts” on Afghanistan and facilitate “dialogue with the United Nations and the countries concerned”.
South African leader calls for ‘confidence building’ measures to end Ukraine-Russia war
South African President Cyril Ramphosa has called for “confidence building” measures to move towards a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.
“We value the importance of engaging all parties to conflicts, to achieve peaceful just and enduring solutions,” he said.
“It is these principles that inform South Africa’s participation in the African Peace Initiative, which seeks a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” he said.
He added that he had met Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said some progress had recently been made, particularly in the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia.
“But then we said we need to see this happening on a much faster pace,” he said.
Ramaphosa has called on the global community to work with the African Union to end conflicts across Africa.
Ukrainian President: Terrorists have no right to hold nuclear weapons’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that it was Russia that needed to undergo nuclear disarmament after the Cold War, not Ukraine.
“Terrorists have no right to hold nuclear weapons,” he said.
Zelenskyy has accused Russia of committing genocide by abducting thousands of Ukrainian children and indoctrinating them against the country.
Guatemala president calls for UN representation for Taiwan
Guatemala’s President Alejandro Giammattei has called for Taiwan to be represented at the UN.
“How can it be that in the midst of the 21st century, this organisation keeps a country like Taiwan outside its doors? That country is one that contributes to science, high technology, healthcare, development and many other fields,” Giammattei said.
China, which considers the self-ruled island part of its territory, opposes Taiwan joining the UN.
Guatemala is one of around a dozen countries that formally recognise Taiwan.
