World leaders gather for 78th UN General Assembly

Biden has stressed that Russia alone is responsible for the war in Ukraine, and it alone can end the conflict.

The US president also renewed Washington’s commitment to support Kyiv against the Russian invasion.

“If we abandon the core principles of the United Nations to appease an aggressor, can any member state in this body feel confident that they’re protected? If you allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?” Biden asked.

“I’d respectfully suggest the answer is: no.”

Colombian president: ‘What is the difference between Ukraine and Palestine?’

The Colombian president has underscored that world powers are focused on the Russian invasion of Ukraine while ignoring international law violations by Israel against the Palestinians.

“What is the difference between Ukraine and Palestine? I ask. Is it not time to bring an end to both wars – and other wars too – and make the most of the short time we have to build paths to save life on the planet,” he said.

The Colombian president called for two peace conferences to end the both conflicts.

Jordanian king: ‘Where is the global solidarity’ with Palestinians?

Jordan’s King Abdullah II has said the region will continue to suffer until the world helps resolve Israeli-Palestinian conflict – “the central issue in the Middle East”.

“No architecture for regional security and development can stand over the burning ashes of this conflict,” he said.

King Abdullah has questioned why the international community is not supporting Palestinians as Israel continues to expand its illegal settlements in the occupied territories.

“Where is the global solidarity to make UN resolutions believable by people in need of our help?” Abdullah asked.