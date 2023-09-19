Pakistan registers 21M new voters

SHAFAQNA-Pakistan has logged 21 million new voters over the past four years ahead of the crucial general elections.

With the latest additions, the total number of voters in the country has shot up to around 127 million compared to 106 million in 2018, data released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECO) on Tuesday showed.

Of 127 million voters, over 72 million voters are based in northeastern Punjab, the country’s largest and bellwether province, followed by southern Sindh province, which has more than 26 million voters.

The number of female voters, who make up 46% of the total figures, has risen to 58.5 million from 46.7 million in 2018.

Over 57 million voters are aged between 18-35, making up 45% of the total numbers. It was 43.8% in 2018, the data showed.

Although the election commission has not fixed a date for the national vote, sources in the electoral body said the polls are expected to be held in the second or third week of February.

