UN Syria aid resumes through Bab al-Hawa border crossing

SHAFAQNA-UN aid resumed through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing into northwest Syria on Tuesday.

Some 85 percent of UN aid enters the northwest through Bab al-Hawa, a vital lifeline for the 4.5 million people there.

More than 7 out of 10 people in northwest Syria are food insecure, and rates of infant malnourishment, in particular, are high.

Entry of UN aid through Bab al-Hawa was suspended in July after the UN Security Council resolution, which authorised the UN to use the crossing without the Syrian regime’s consent, was vetoed by Russia.

Source: newarab

