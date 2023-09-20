Iranian President: World is transitioning into a novel international order

SHAFAQNA-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in an address to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) said that the Americanization project for the world has completely failed.

“The world is transitioning into a novel international order, and the project to Americanize the world has failed,” Raisi told the General Assembly session on Tuesday.

“The Iranian nation prides itself on playing, thanks to the Islamic Revolution, the biggest role in unmasking the imperialists in the East and West,” he added.

Raisi condemned the desecration of the Muslim holy book after such recent incidents in Sweden.

“We firmly believe that reverence for religions should hold a prominent position on the United Nations’ agenda,” he said.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic values the security of other countries in the region.

“The Islamic Republic extends a warm welcome to any hand that is extended in friendship, firmly believing that an independent and robust neighborhood represents an opportunity for the entire region,” the Iranian president said.

He hit out at “foreign presence” in the Persian Gulf region, referring to the thousands of US troops deployed in the area.

“Any type of foreign presence not only is not part of the solution, but it is the problem and the difficulty itself,” the Iranian president said.

Raisi said that Iran does not support the war in Ukraine and would back ceasefire initiatives and diplomatic measures to end the conflict.

“Our unambiguous position as the Islamic Republic: We do not stand nor support any war anywhere, not in Europe nor anywhere,” he said.

Source: IRNA

