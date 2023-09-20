Morocco: IFRC steps up relief efforts in light of impending rain and landslide risk

SHAFAQNA- In light of forecasts predicting impending rain and increased risk of landslides, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is stepping up relief efforts. in Morocco after this week’s devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake. The urgent need for quick and effective action has never been greater.



According to Reliefweb, hundreds of volunteers from the Moroccan Red Crescent are on site and providing assistance in the affected regions. Emergency aid measures include first aid.



Strong community solidarity has met immediate food and water needs, but safe shelter and sanitation remain major concerns. Thousands of families are still living in makeshift settlements, needing essentials from mattresses and blankets to cooking utensils and hygiene products.