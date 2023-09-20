Morocco: IFRC steps up relief efforts in light of impending rain and landslide risk

SHAFAQNA- In light of forecasts predicting impending rain and increased risk of landslides, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is stepping up relief efforts. in Morocco after this week’s devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake. The urgent need for quick and effective action has never been greater.
Strong community solidarity has met immediate food and water needs, but safe shelter and sanitation remain major concerns. Thousands of families are still living in makeshift settlements, needing essentials from mattresses and blankets to cooking utensils and hygiene products.
Additionally, the need for solar-powered lighting and safety measures is becoming increasingly apparent, especially in areas where power restoration can take weeks. As the cold weather approaches, we are more likely to cook indoors and use gas stoves, increasing the risk of fire. In this context, financial support is essential to locally source essential goods that meet both immediate and evolving needs.
On September 12, the IFRC launched an urgent appeal for 100 million Swiss Francs (CHF) to mobilize enormous support from individuals both in Morocco and in the international community. The aim is to support the Moroccan Red Crescent in its efforts, which range from immediate assistance such as healthcare, clean water and sanitation to medium-term solutions such as community engagement and livelihood support.
Source: Reliefweb