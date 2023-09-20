UNICEF spokesperson: Tens of thousands of children in Sudan at risk of death by year’s end

SHAFAQNA- “With brutal disregard for civilians and relentless attacks on health and nutrition services, UNICEF fears that thousands of newborns will die by the end of the year.”
According to Reliefweb, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder, to whom quoted text may be attributed , said at today’s press conference at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.
“333,000 children will be born in Sudan between October and December. They and their mothers need skilled birth care. But in a country where millions of people are trapped in war zones or displaced and there is a severe shortage of medical supplies, such care is becoming less and less common.
“Nutrition services were also devastated. Every month, 55,000 children need treatment for the most dangerous form of malnutrition. And yet, in Khartoum, less than one nutrition center out of 50 operates; In West Darfur, the ratio is 1 in 10.
“Official figures put the total number of children killed in fighting in Sudan at 435. With the emergency services on which children rely devastated, UNICEF fears that Sudan’s youngest citizens are facing a period of unprecedented mortality.
“I just returned from Sudan. I can’t tell you how many people have asked for support. Teachers, traders, architects and of course pregnant mothers were expelled. Families arrive scared and hungry, leaving all their belongings behind.
“Despite the risks and blatant disregard for civilian life, UNICEF and its partners are providing assistance to children in all 18 states of Sudan, including in crisis areas. Since then, UNICEF has worked with partners to provide health services to 5.1 million people, provide clean drinking water to 2.8 million people, and screen 2.9 million children for malnutrition, including 152,200 children. 300,000 mothers in households received cash to support their resilience, and more than 282,000 children and carers received psychosocial advice, learning and access to more than 464 safe centers across the country. Received safeguarding support at the location.
“But we need resources, and this month UNICEF’s $838 million appeal to reach around 10 million children is less than a quarter of the funding. Such funding shortfalls mean loss of life.
“Spending on the social sector has fallen sharply. If UNICEF and UN partners are unable to mobilize additional support, Sudan’s basic social There is a good chance that it will lead to service collapse.
Source: Reliefweb
read more from shafaqna:
Save the Children: Nearly 500 children starve to death in Sudan as essential facilities run out