IFAD president: “Climate crisis hampering efforts to end hunger and poverty”

According to Reliefweb, “The climate crisis is hampering our efforts to eliminate hunger and poverty. The growth of the world’s population depends on food, which puts significant pressure on the ever-growing resources of land and water. This increases inequality and social unrest,” said the president of the only development UN agency.

“Investment in building resilience and adaptation to climate change is imperative. This cannot wait. Investing in small-scale food producers is also essential to ensure a food-secure future.”Sustainable, biodiverse food is essential to achieving climate and sustainable development goals. It also means investing in the livelihoods of the world’s most vulnerable men and women,” he added.



Lario spoke about recent natural disasters, such as the Moroccan earthquake, and extreme weather events, such as last week’s floods in Libya, and said that developing countries and the world’s poorest and most vulnerable women and men are at the forefront of climate change and development. He emphasized that on the front lines When a shock occurs, profits can quickly disappear.

Source: Reliefweb

