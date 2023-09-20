English
Lebanon: PM sounds alarm over two million in extreme poverty

two million in extreme poverty in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati emphasize that two million people are living in a state of extreme poverty, with half of them being Lebanese and the other half Syrians.

He called on the international community to urgently support a solution to the crisis of Syrian refugees, which poses a threat to Lebanon’s economic and social balance.

In an interview with the French newspaper “Le Figaro,” Mikati considered that the state bears the primary responsibility for the situation, in addition to the widespread culture of corruption and the absence of comprehensive reforms.

He also called on the parliament to take responsibility and expedite the adoption of the proposed budget, which aligns with the reforms requested by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

