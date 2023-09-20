English
International Shia News Agency
Saudi Arabia welcomes positive results after peace talks with Houthis

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia on Wednesday welcomed the “positive results” of the peace talks with Houthi delegation, which is visiting the Kingdom to carry forward the peace process in Yemen.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry also praised a meeting of Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz with the Sana’a delegation.

The ministry said that it “welcomes the positive results of the serious discussions regarding reaching a roadmap to support the peace process in Yemen.”

The peace talks were held by the Saudi communication and coordination team headed by Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber, with the participation of a delegation of the Sultanate of Oman, with the Sana’a delegation, headed by Mohammed Abdulsalam Felitah.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

