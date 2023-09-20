Olympics to stand with Muslim athletes, reject France’s hijab ban

SHAFAQNA-Will France try to enforce a competition-wide hijab ban under the guise of preserving secularism in sport? If it does, will the Olympics stand up for the rights of Muslim women?

However, as the upcoming Paris 2024 Summer Games draw near, they are bound to ignite passionate discourse around the true values of sport on and off the field.

Due to its fundamental doctrine of laïcité, a hardline interpretation of secularism, France remains one of the few nations that prohibit Muslim women from wearing the hijab in public spaces and in the sporting arena. Last month, girls were even banned from wearing the abaya in schools, with many sent home due to their religious wear.

Now, a crucial question thus looms over Paris 2024: Will France, while hosting this international competition, continue to enforce the restrictions it imposes on its own citizens? Will it attempt to extend its prohibition to the athletes of other nations as well?

We witnessed a sneak preview of this impending clash earlier this summer during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Nouhaila Benzina, a Moroccan defender, made history as the first football player to wear a hijab at a FIFA World Cup.

In France, however, right-wing and sensationalist television channels like CNEWS and BFM TV provided platforms for polemicists to criticise and demean Benzina.

