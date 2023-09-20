Xinhua: Ukraine reconsiders trade restrictions over grain export dispute

SHAFAQNA- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine plans to impose trade restrictions on three European Union (EU) member states if they do not agree to compromise in the grain export dispute.

According to Xinhua, “Unless Poland, Hungary and Slovakia accept the measures negotiated with the European Commission, Ukraine will impose corresponding trade restrictions,” Shmyhal was quoted as saying by the government press agency.

He described neighboring countries’ decisions to ban grain shipments from Ukraine, contrary to the European Commission’s recommendations, as “a blow to the Ukrainian economy, the EU’s own principles and global food security.”

