Xinhua: Ukraine reconsiders trade restrictions over grain export dispute

SHAFAQNA- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine plans to impose trade restrictions on three European Union (EU) member states if they do not agree to compromise in the grain export dispute.
According to Xinhua, “Unless Poland, Hungary and Slovakia accept the measures negotiated with the European Commission, Ukraine will impose corresponding trade restrictions,” Shmyhal was quoted as saying by the government press agency.
He described neighboring countries’ decisions to ban grain shipments from Ukraine, contrary to the European Commission’s recommendations, as “a blow to the Ukrainian economy, the EU’s own principles and global food security.”
The official added that Ukraine has informed neighboring countries that it will introduce effective regulatory measures on the export of four groups of agricultural products to prevent market distortions.
The European Commission announced last week that it had decided not to extend the embargo on Ukrainian agricultural products that expired on September 15th to Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.
Source: Xinhua