Robotic surgery training center co-founded by China-US inaugurated

SHAFAQNA- The international robotic surgery training center, co-founded by Chinese and US institutions, was inaugurated Tuesday in Guangzhou , capital of southern China’s Guangdong province.

According to Xinhua, the center was established by the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University in Guangzhou and UC Berkeley. It will provide training in robotic surgery to trainees from China, the United States and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the hospital, compared to traditional endoscopy, the robotic surgical system offers unique advantages, including high-resolution, three-dimensional vision for the operator as well as a dexterous robotic arm. Additionally, the use of a robotic surgical system allows operators to perform surgery in a sitting position, making them less susceptible to fatigue.

Source: Xinhua

