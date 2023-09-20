China strengthens anti-money laundering measures

SHAFAQNA- Chinese authorities have issued guidance on strengthening cooperation between supervisory agencies, prosecutors and police in the fight against money laundering in handling crime of embezzlement and corruption.

According to Xinhua, this directive was issued by the National Supervisory Commission, the Supreme People’s Procuracy and the Ministry of Public Security.



When investigating embezzlement and corruption cases, the supervisory authority determines the ownership, origin and destination of the assets involved and the profits obtained. According to the document, they must promptly transfer leads or information related to money laundering crimes to public security agencies.

The report said public security authorities should legally fight money laundering and illegal banking crimes, dismantle criminal organizations and gangs, interrupt illicit financial channels, and recover criminal proceeds.

Source: Xinhua

