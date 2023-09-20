English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificOther News

China strengthens anti-money laundering measures

0

SHAFAQNA- Chinese authorities have issued guidance on strengthening cooperation between supervisory agencies, prosecutors and police in the fight against money laundering in handling crime of embezzlement and corruption.

According to Xinhua, this directive was issued by the National Supervisory Commission, the Supreme People’s Procuracy and the Ministry of Public Security.

When investigating embezzlement and corruption cases, the supervisory authority determines the ownership, origin and destination of the assets involved and the profits obtained. According to the document, they must promptly transfer leads or information related to money laundering crimes to public security agencies.

The report said public security authorities should legally fight money laundering and illegal banking crimes, dismantle criminal organizations and gangs, interrupt illicit financial channels, and recover criminal proceeds.

Source: Xinhua

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Al-Akhbar: Bashar Assad will go to China soon

asadian

Expert: We will face “several new world powers and new blockings” in future

asadian

MEE: Keeping China away from Middle east & further isolating Iran could save USA

asadian

China made a technical presentation for road development project in Iraq

asadian

China: Jeddah’s Ukraine talks helped to ‘consolidate international consensus’

asadian

New cargo route launched between China & Afghanistan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.