Pope ‘talks Ukraine peace’ with new Russian envoy

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis  ‘talks Ukraine peace’ with new Russian ambassador to the Vatican.

Ivan Soltanovsky, a long-time diplomat, presented his formal accreditation to the 86-year-old head of the Catholic Church, according to a Vatican statement.

They “discussed, in particular, the mission of the papal special envoy to Ukraine, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, aimed at solving a number of humanitarian issues”, Soltanovsky told Russia’s official TASS news agency.

“They agreed to continue an honest and open dialogue with the Holy See, traditionally built on the basis of mutual respect,” the diplomat added.

Source: france24

