SHAFAQNA- Persian Gulf states and the US said they welcomed the diplomatic engagement with Iran and are seeking to stop any escalation in the region, a joint statement issued by the minister said.

“Ministers welcomed diplomatic engagement by Saudi Arabia and other GCC states with Iran to pursue regional de-escalation and emphasized the importance of adherence to international law, including the UN Charter, by states of the region,” it read.

Ministers renewed their commitment to ensuring the freedom of navigation in the region and maritime security. They renewed their “determination to deter illegal actions at sea or elsewhere that might threaten shipping lanes, international trade, and oil installations in the GCC states.”

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York and was attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his US and Persian Gulf states counterparts.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com