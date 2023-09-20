English
Iranian President: World is transitioning into a novel international order

asadian

Raisi in a meeting with Guterres: Iran is ready to participate in expanding peace & security in world

asadian

USA: Iran’s President Arrives in New York For 78th UNGA

asadian

AA: Erdogan’s victory paves way for stronger ties with Persian Gulf countries

asadian

UN: Rise in migrants from Horn of Africa to Persian Gulf countries worrying

asadian

Russia in talks with Persian Gulf States on visa-free system

asadian

