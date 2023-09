SHAFAQNA-Azerbaijan launched a new military attack in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, raising fears of another war in the Caucasus.

Armenian separatists in the region said Azerbaijan was using artillery, combat aircraft and attack drones, and 25 people including some civilians had been killed and 80 wounded. They accused Azerbaijani forces of “trying to advance” into Karabakh. “Fighting continues along the entire line of contact,” they said.

Source: arabnews

