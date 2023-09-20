English
International Shia News Agency
UN: Mental health among Afghan women deteriorating

SHAFAQNA-The mental health of Afghan women, who have suffered under harsh measures imposed by the Taliban , has deteriorated, according to a joint report from three UN agencies released Tuesday.

Nearly 70% reported that feelingsof anxiety, isolation and depression had grown significantly worse between April and June, an increase from 57% in the

preceding quarter, according to the report from U.N Women, the International Organization for Migration and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

Afghan women were interviewed online, in-person and in group consultations as well as via individual telesurveys. In total, 592 Afghan women across 22 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces took part.

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

