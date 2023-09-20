Ansar Allah member: New round of Yemen peace negotiations to be held

SHAFAQNA- A new round of peace negotiations will follow this most recent round which lasted for five days following Muscat’s request, member of the Political Bureau of the Ansar Allah movement Ali Al-Qahoum said.

The Saudi and Yemeni delegations have discussed options for resolving the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, including the payment of salaries, the lifting of the blockade, and the withdrawal of foreign forces.

The President of Sanaa’s national negotiating delegation Mohammad Abdul Salam said that the delegation “held intensive meetings with the Saudi side, during which it discussed some options and alternatives to overcome the [contended issues] that stopped [negotiations] at the previous round,” and confirmed that “the delegation will raise them to [Sanaa’s] leadership for consultation.”

He also praised “the efforts being made by the brothers in the Sultanate of Oman to support peace and end the humanitarian crisis” in Yemen.

For his part, a member of the Political Bureau of the Ansar Allah movement Ali Al-Qahoum said that the talks in Riyadh were serious and positive.

Al-Qahoum also confirmed that a new round of negotiations will follow this most recent round which lasted for five days following Muscat’s request that negotiations ensue.

He pointed out that these “negotiations come within the framework of completing the series of meetings and negotiations that took place in Muscat, Sanaa, and Riyadh,” to achieve various Yemeni demands including the withdrawal of occupation forces from the country, as well as the lifting of the blockade imposed by the Saudi-led coalition and the release of prisoners and detainees from both sides.

Source: almayadeen

