UNESCO adds Saudi Arabia’s Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve to World Heritage List

Saudi Arabia's Uruq Bani Ma'arid Reserve

SHAFAQNA- Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve in Saudi Arabia has secured its place on the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage List.

The announcement was made by Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Saudi’s Minister of Culture.
This remarkable achievement was the culmination of efforts during the extended 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee being held in Riyadh from September 10 to 25.

The Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve, located along the western edge of Ar-Rub Al-Khali (The Empty Quarter), covers a vast expanse of over 12,750 km². It stands as a singular sand desert in tropical Asia and the largest continuous sand sea on Earth.

