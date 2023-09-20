Spain:Another Islamic cemetery discovered in Granada

SHAFAQNA- A Muslim cemetery of the Andaluz Islamic period was discovered (711-1492) In Granada in the south of Spain.

Archaeologist Amjad Suliman, who is conducting research on the Andalusian Islamic civilization, told Anadolu that they unearthed one of eight Muslim cemeteries in the city during excavations on the grounds of a building in the ancient city center of Granada, in the area known as “Bab al-Fukhareen,” or Potters’ Quarter.

Stating that two other cemeteries had also been found, Suliman said they so far uncovered the remains of more than 40 Muslims in the Potters’ cemetery, and that a total of about 150 Muslims were thought to be buried in the small area.

“Granada was the last place of refuge for Muslims in Andalusia, and the density of burials in the ancient graves unearthed here shows us how high the number of Muslims living at that time was,” Suliman explained.

They understood that the human remains belonged to Muslims by inspecting the way they were buried and the objects around them, Suliman said.

The remains removed from floors of buildings or plots of land, are buried in current Muslim cemeteries in the region after their anthropological analysis is complete.

Today, about 40,000 Muslims live in Granada, the majority of whom are immigrants.

Source: Anadolu Agency