Latest COVID-19 vaccine against Omicron subvariant launched in Japan

SHAFAQNA- An updated COVID-19 vaccine against the Omicron XBB.1.5 sub-variant became available in Japan on Wednesday, ahead of an expected surge in infections later in the year.



According to Kyodo News, the free vaccination campaign, open to anyone aged six months and over, will run until the end of March, with older people and other high-risk groups encouraged to get protected.

The XBB.1.5 sub-variant is known to have mutations that appear to help it evade the body’s immune defenses and enhance its ability to attack cells. The updated vaccine is also effective against the Omicron EG.5.1 sub-variant that is circulating in Japan.





Recipients of booster shots, mainly made by American companies Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., had to wait at least three months after their last vaccination against the novel coronavirus. You can also get a flu shot at the same time.



Source: Kyodo News

