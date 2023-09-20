English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificOther News

Latest COVID-19 vaccine against Omicron subvariant launched in Japan

0

SHAFAQNA- An updated COVID-19 vaccine against the Omicron XBB.1.5 sub-variant became available in Japan on Wednesday, ahead of an expected surge in infections later in the year.

According to Kyodo News, the free vaccination campaign, open to anyone aged six months and over, will run until the end of March, with older people and other high-risk groups encouraged to get protected.

The XBB.1.5 sub-variant is known to have mutations that appear to help it evade the body’s immune defenses and enhance its ability to attack cells. The updated vaccine is also effective against the Omicron EG.5.1 sub-variant that is circulating in Japan.

Recipients of booster shots, mainly made by American companies Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., had to wait at least three months after their last vaccination against the novel coronavirus. You can also get a flu shot at the same time.

Source: Kyodo News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Japan: One in 10 people is 80 years old or older

asadian

Japan announces setting up 7 new projects in Iraq

asadian

Japan: Heat rises, Fukushima reaches record temperature of 40°C

asadian

Japan-Saudi Arabia agree to invest in rare earth resources

asadian

Extreme heat wave sweeps the world from Europe to USA & Japan

asadian

Heavy rainfall hits western Japan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.