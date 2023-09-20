Israeli settlers entered Jerusalem’s Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of enthusiastic Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Wednesday morning under heavy Israeli police protection.

According to WAFA, militant settlers split into groups and attacked the Islamic Holy Mosque from Al-Maghriba Gate and conducted provocative tours of its facilities.

Added that settlers were performing Talmudic rituals in the eastern part of the mosque.

This comes as Israeli forces intensify measures against Palestinians entering mosques from Jerusalem, checking their identification documents and detaining them for short periods.