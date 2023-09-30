Shafaqna Interview: Prophet (PBUH) never allowed “value and dignity” of people to be ignored

SHAFAQNA- Director of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) International Institute of Sciences and Education, considered humanity, rationality, desire for freedom, justice, fight against corruption and oppression, self-esteem, gratitude, service to people, self-knowledge, helping and loving others as one of the components of human dignity and said: “Today more than ever before, it is important to establish moral traits and human dignity in the depth of existence and individual life, social life, family relationships, dealing with clients in the environment, work, market, offices and lifestyle. It is necessary to follow this manner of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Islamic leaders and not break sanctities, protect human dignity and build a desirable Islamic society worthy of the dignity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Ahl al-Bayt (A.S).”

In an interview with Shafaqna, Hojjatoleslam Salar said about the concept, place and characteristics of human rights and dignity in the thought, life and rule of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that the issue of human dignity and respect for human values is a divine gift. All human beings have this gift intrinsically and essentially, and God Almighty says clearly in the Holy Quran: “We gave human beings dignity.”

Philosophy of Prophet’s (PBUH) mission

He continued: “The Holy Prophet (PBUH) expressed the philosophy of his mission to be ethical, to perfect moral dignity, and to complete the morals of magnanimity and said: “I was elected to complete moral honors.”

He said: “One of the characteristics of the universal government and justice of Imam Zaman (A.S.) is mentioned under the title “dawlatin karimatin (respectful government)”, which we read in the Dua Iftitah (The Supplication) of The Opening of the holy month of Ramadan: O Allah, we ardently desire that You confer upon us a respectful government.through which You may give might to Islam and its followers,humiliate hypocrisy and its people,and include us among those who invite people to the obedience to You and lead them to Your approved path. Give us the good of this world and the world to come.”

The Prophet (PBUH) never allowed the “value and dignity” of people to be ignored

He further enumerated the components of “dignity” and said: humanity, rationality, desire for freedom, justice, fight against corruption and oppression, self-esteem, gratitude, service to people, self-knowledge, helping and love for others are among the components of human dignity. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) says in a narration about dignity: God Almighty himself is noble and generous and loves dignity. In the continuation of this narration, the Prophet (PBUH) said: Whoever honors his brother has honored God.”

Mr. Salar pointed to the manner of the Prophet (PBUH) in dealing with people and noted: “The Messenger of God (PBUH) always maintained the dignity and respect in dealing with people and did not allow the value and dignity of people to be ignored. In a sermon, the Prophet (PBUH) emphasizes that you should respect the elders and help the weak and try to solve the troubles and problems of the people, all of them are human dignity mentioned in the hadiths. Even today, it is necessary to follow the example of this prophetic manner in the personal and social lifestyle.”

