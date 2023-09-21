Reuters: Qatar pursues US-Iranian nuclear steps after Iran-US prisoner

SHAFAQNA- Reuters reported that Qatar wants to capitalise on a US-Iranian prisoner deal to find common ground on a more intractable issue between the two countries: the dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Russia’s war in Ukraine may have top billing at the UN General Assembly, but Iran’s nuclear case cast a shadow over the Middle East and worry the West.

A nuclear deal with Iran remains a distant prospect, five years after former President Donald Trump tore up a pact that had eased sanctions in return for Tehran curbing nuclear work.

A US election in 2024 makes those prospects bleaker still. US President Joe Biden has already faced Republican criticism for unfreezing $6 billion of Iran’s assets in the detainee deal

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com