Turkish President & Malaysian PM condemn Quran burnings & hate speech

SHAFAQNA-Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned the recent burnings of the Quran and populist discourse that incites hate speech against Islam.

In a joint statement issued today after the leaders’ meeting in New York on the margins of the 78th United Nations (UN) General Assembly, they also expressed concern over the emergence of a “new form of racism” characterised by xenophobia, negative profiling and stereotyping of Muslims.

Erdogan and Anwar also expressed “deep concern” about “the trend of increasing hatred, intolerance, discrimination and acts of violence against Muslims and their sanctities that has reached an alarming level in many parts of the world, especially in Europe.”

Source: malaymail

www.shafaqna.com