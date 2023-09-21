English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeaturedOther Newsworld

Turkish President & Malaysian PM condemn Quran burnings & hate speech

0
condemn Quran burnings & hate speech

SHAFAQNA-Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned the recent burnings of the Quran and populist discourse that incites hate speech against Islam.

In a joint statement issued today after the leaders’ meeting in New York on the margins of the 78th United Nations (UN) General Assembly, they also expressed concern over the emergence of a “new form of racism” characterised by xenophobia, negative profiling and stereotyping of Muslims.

Erdogan and Anwar also expressed “deep concern” about “the trend of increasing hatred, intolerance, discrimination and acts of violence against Muslims and their sanctities that has reached an alarming level in many parts of the world, especially in Europe.”

Source: malaymail

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iranian President: World is transitioning into a novel international order

asadian

UN: World leaders gather for 78th General Assembly

asadian

Raisi in a meeting with Guterres: Iran is ready to participate in expanding peace & security in world

asadian

Erdogan: I trust Russia just as much as I trust the West

asadian

USA: Iran’s President Arrives in New York For 78th UNGA

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.