Lawyer: Abaya ban violates secularism principle

SHAFAQNA-Abaya is not a religious garment, and the ban on this loose over-garment violates the principle of secularism, said a prosecutor representing three unions of education institutions in France.

Public’s perception of abaya is that it is not a religious garment, attorney Clara Gandin says, citing secularist historians, religious authorities to back up her claims.

The Sud Education Paris, La Voix Lyceenne and Le Poing Leve Lycee unions in France have filed an appeal against the Sept. 7 ruling of the Council of State upholding a ban on abaya, a loose-fitting, full-length robe worn by some Muslim students, in schools.

The union’s attorney, Clara Gandin, requested a stay of the earlier orders during the court’s hearing on Tuesday.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com