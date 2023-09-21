English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Syrian President arrives in China

0
Syrian President arrives in China

SHAFAQNA-Syrian President Bashar Assad arrived in China’s eastern city of Hangzhou on first visit since the beginning of war in Syria.

Syrian Presidents Bashar Assad and Xi Jinping are scheduled to hold a Syrian-Chinese summit.

President al-Assad is scheduled to hold several meetings and activities in the two cities of Hangzhou and Beijing.

An official delegation encompasses Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Fayssal Mikdad, Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al–Khalil, Minister of Presidential Affairs Mansour Azzam, Special Adviser to the Presidency of the Republic, Dr. Bouthaina Shaaban, Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister Ayman Sousan, Special Adviser at the Republic’s Presidency, Luna al-Shebel, Director of the Diplomatic Institute at the Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry, Dr. Imad Mustafa, Assistant Chairman of Planning and International Cooperation Commission Dr. Thuraiya Idelbi and Syrian Ambassador in Beijing, Muhammad Hassanein Khaddam, is accompanying President al-Assad to China.

Source: sana.sy

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iranian FM: Iran continues to stand by Syria in completing campaign against terrorism

asadian

Chinese President urges more efforts to promote ‘Sinicisation of Islam’

asadian

BRICS Summit: Days of USA’s dollar’s domination of trade between BRICS member states are numbered

asadian

Palestinian President Arrives in China

asadian

China vows continued efforts for peace & stability in Afghanistan

asadian

China’s President unveils grand development plan for Central Asia

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.