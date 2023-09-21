Syrian President arrives in China

SHAFAQNA-Syrian President Bashar Assad arrived in China’s eastern city of Hangzhou on first visit since the beginning of war in Syria.

Syrian Presidents Bashar Assad and Xi Jinping are scheduled to hold a Syrian-Chinese summit.

President al-Assad is scheduled to hold several meetings and activities in the two cities of Hangzhou and Beijing.

An official delegation encompasses Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Fayssal Mikdad, Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al–Khalil, Minister of Presidential Affairs Mansour Azzam, Special Adviser to the Presidency of the Republic, Dr. Bouthaina Shaaban, Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister Ayman Sousan, Special Adviser at the Republic’s Presidency, Luna al-Shebel, Director of the Diplomatic Institute at the Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry, Dr. Imad Mustafa, Assistant Chairman of Planning and International Cooperation Commission Dr. Thuraiya Idelbi and Syrian Ambassador in Beijing, Muhammad Hassanein Khaddam, is accompanying President al-Assad to China.

