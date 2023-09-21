English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

UAE employs over 40 ITTI certified assessors to upgrade factories

0

SHAFAQNA- To date, over 40 assessors have been certified by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) The recognition aims to help factories in the United Arab Emirates accelerate their technological transformation.

According to WAM, a new team of 18 assessors was recently trained to support the implementation of the Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI), established under the 300 Billion Campaign, in line with MoIAT’s efforts to support Supporting the competitiveness of national industries, promoting sustainability and efficient resource management in the UAE industrial ecosystem and transform the UAE into a global hub for advanced manufacturing and investment.

The ITTI program, launched in 2023 by the Ministry of Interior and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), is part of the Technology Transformation Program. It is a comprehensive framework for measuring the digital maturity and sustainability of companies, enabling manufacturers to formulate a roadmap for their digital transformation and implement 4IR technologies and sustainable practices in the industrial sector.

Source: WAM

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UAE vows to allow climate protests at COP28

asadian

Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar & UAE

asadian

Saudis visa for Israeli sport team

asadian

[Photo] Fishermen of Abu Dhabi in 1975

asadian

Abu Dhabi: Abrahamic Family House seeks to encourage interfaith dialogue

asadian

Qatar & UAE resume diplomatic ties

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.