UAE employs over 40 ITTI certified assessors to upgrade factories

SHAFAQNA- To date, over 40 assessors have been certified by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) The recognition aims to help factories in the United Arab Emirates accelerate their technological transformation.



According to WAM, a new team of 18 assessors was recently trained to support the implementation of the Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI), established under the 300 Billion Campaign, in line with MoIAT’s efforts to support Supporting the competitiveness of national industries, promoting sustainability and efficient resource management in the UAE industrial ecosystem and transform the UAE into a global hub for advanced manufacturing and investment.