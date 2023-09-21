Chinese Ambassador highlights support for legitimate statehood of Palestinian people

SHAFAQNA- Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong reiterates the crucial importance of respecting the Hashemite protection of religious sites and protect the historical importance of Jerusalem.

According to PETRA, in an interview with Jordan News Agency (Petra) on National Day, the ambassador emphasized China’s unwavering support for the legitimate statehood of the Palestinian people and its commitment to a two-state solution.



Mr. Chuandong highlighted the profound development of Jordan-China relations this year, pointed to the continuous and strong communication between the leaders of the two countries, and emphasized the unwavering cooperation between the two countries in regional and global issues.

Source: PETRA

