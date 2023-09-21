MBS: Saudi Arabia getting ‘closer’ to Israel normalization

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said that his country was moving towards a deal to normalize relations with Israel.

Bin Salman rebuffed reports that the historic process to establish relations between the nations has stalled over Israeli opposition to make concession vis-a-vis the Palestinians, saying “good negotiations” are ongoing.

“We hope that it will reach a place that will ease the life of the Palestinians, and get Israel as a player in the Middle East,” he said during an interview with Fox News. “Every day we get closer.”

Source: aa

