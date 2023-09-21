English
[Photos] Somalia’s first & only all-women newsroom spotlights female taboos

Somalia's first & only all-women newsroom

SHAFAQNA-Bilan Media, Somalia’s first and only all-female newsroom, is challenging societal norms by covering topics often considered taboo.

But Bilan, the media house where Ahmed works as chief editor, is far from a punchline, producing a daily mix of hard news and in-depth features for local and sometimes international audiences.

In its almost 18 months of operation Bilan, which means “to shine a light”, has overcome prejudice and insecurity to illuminate some of the most taboo subjects in Somalia, including a female drug epidemic, albinism, women living with HIV and period shame.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com

