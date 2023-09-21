Afghanistan discussed at 78th UN General Assembly

SHAFAQNA-The leaders of Qatar, Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkey discussed Afghanistan among other issues at the 78th session General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly.

“Regardless of political motives the transport transformation of the interim government into an inclusive administration in which all segments of society are fairly represented will pave the way for Afghanistan and will be positively received in the international arena,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, president of Turkey, said.

“In Afghanistan, Iran insists on an inclusive government with the participation of Afghan groups and population, but the assistance of the world is needed in order to address the crisis of refugees who have been driven from their land from Afghanistan, a great many of whom are given refuge in Islamic Iran today,” Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said.

Although US President Joe Biden did not say anything about Afghanistan, Qatar and Uzbekistan underlined their concerns about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and demanded that humanitarian help to the Afghan people continue.

