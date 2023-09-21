English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Afghanistan discussed at 78th UN General Assembly

0
Afghanistan discussed at UN

SHAFAQNA-The leaders of Qatar, Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkey discussed Afghanistan among other issues at the 78th session General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly.

“Regardless of political motives the transport transformation of the interim government into an inclusive administration in which all segments of society are fairly represented will pave the way for Afghanistan and will be positively received in the international arena,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, president of Turkey, said.

“In Afghanistan, Iran insists on an inclusive government with the participation of Afghan groups and population, but the assistance of the world is needed in order to address the crisis of refugees who have been driven from their land from Afghanistan, a great many of whom are given refuge in Islamic Iran today,” Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said.

Although US President Joe Biden did not say anything about Afghanistan, Qatar and Uzbekistan underlined their concerns about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and demanded that humanitarian help to the Afghan people continue.

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Photos] The beautiful nature of Afghanistan

asadian

Russian Envoy: Kazan meeting to explore ways to support inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan

asadian

[Shafaqna Exclusive] Afghanistan: Taliban continues policy of pressure against Shia Muslims

asadian

UNGA’s President: The downtrodden of Arab world will not be ignored

asadian

UN: Methamphetamine trafficking in and around Afghanistan is increasing

asadian

5 Afghan students place in top 20 of online international math competition

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.