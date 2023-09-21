Iran’s President: Sanctions on Iran frozen funds must have been lifted sooner

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said that sanctions on the Iranian frozen funds must have been lifted sooner.

President Raisi made the remarks in New York on Wednesday local time while answering to questions from foreign media.

Raisi had left for New York, the United States, on Monday to attend and address the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 18 to 26. The Iranian president departed New York for Tehran on Wednesday to end his three-day stay there.

About the recent exchange of prisoners between Iran and US which led to the release of Iranian assets in South Korea, the president thanked Qatar and Oman for playing a constructive role in this process as mediators.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com