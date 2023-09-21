English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Iran’s President: Sanctions on Iran frozen funds must have been lifted sooner

0
Sanctions on Iran frozen funds

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said that sanctions on the Iranian frozen funds must have been lifted sooner.

President Raisi made the remarks in New York on Wednesday local time while answering to questions from foreign media.

Raisi had left for New York, the United States, on Monday to attend and address the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 18 to 26. The Iranian president departed New York for Tehran on Wednesday to end his three-day stay there.

About the recent exchange of prisoners between Iran and US which led to the release of Iranian assets in South Korea, the president thanked Qatar and Oman for playing a constructive role in this process as mediators.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Turkish President-Malaysian PM condemn the Quran burnings & hate speech

asadian

Iranian President: World is transitioning into a novel international order

asadian

Raisi in a meeting with Guterres: Iran is ready to participate in expanding peace & security in world

asadian

USA: Iran’s President Arrives in New York For 78th UNGA

asadian

Arabnews: Saudi King receives message from Iran’s President

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.