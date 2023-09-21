Dohanews: Qatar’s credibility to mediate outpaces France in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA-Reports on Qatar allegedly moving towards replacing the French political initiative in Lebanon have resurfaced in recent weeks.

There has been an apparent growing frustration over the stalemate in Lebanon’s political situation.

Speculations on the potential shift in roles in the Lebanese presidency file have spiked in recent weeks despite months-long efforts led by French Presidential Envoy for Lebanon Jean-Yves Le Drian to elect a new Lebanese leader.

In February, a quintet group—consisting of five parties including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United States, and France— convened in an attempt to break the months-long impasse to push for the election of a new president. The group then met for the second time in Doha in July.

