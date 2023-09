SHAFAQNA-A Seerah exhibition is coming to Mississauga, Ontario, to educate people about the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The exhibition will feature up to 16 holy artifacts of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his Companions.

Educating people about the life of Prophet Muhammad, an Ontario Muslim group will host a Seerah exhibition later this month in Mississauga as the world marks the Mawlid of the Prophet (PBUH).

Source: aboutislam

