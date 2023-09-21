Saudi Arabia major growth in tourism over last five years

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia has already seen major growth within hospitality and tourism over the last five years, creating important progress far before the goal of 2030.

As one of the world’s largest economic drivers,tourism industry provides a plethora of commercial and job opportunities while also playing an important role in bridging cultures, connecting people, and promoting mutual understanding.

Saudi’s Government initiative towards tourism

The government has taken several initiatives to accelerate the achievement of the National Tourism Strategy and Vision 2030 targets of attracting millions of visitors per year, increasing the tourism sector’s contribution to GDP, and creating tourism jobs.

Saudi’s decision to release tourist visas

Over the last few years, Saudi Arabia has put a lot of efforts into diversifying its economy from oil. Previously, only those with business visas, religious pilgrims and expatriate workers could visit Saudi Arabia. The kingdom’s 2019 decision to release tourist visas and 2020 decision to allow tourists with existing US, UK and Schengen Area visas are surely set to have a positive long-term impact on its tourism market. Also, the country has a long-term vision focusing on growing tourism and has been making major investments toward this project. Saudi Arabia seems to consider itself ready to become the new tourism force of the region.

Increasing demand from religious tourism

In parallel to those leisure developments, the Vision 2030 project aims to increase international religious tourists for the Umrah to 30 million by 2030. This would mean doubling the number of religious visas and therefore the demand.

With those changes, Jeddah, transit city for pilgrimages to the Islamic holy cities of Mecca and Medina, is expecting an additional 1,800 and 2,000 keys in 2020 and 2021 respectively with the creation of new luxury properties such as the new Jeddah Marriott or the new Shangri-la Jeddah Hotel.Moreover, the religious visas will now be convertible into non-religious foreign tourists’ visas to encourage people to visit the Kingdom’s new touristic infrastructures.

Launching giga projects across Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s tourism has been able to highlight its strengths by launching giga projects across the Kingdom.

Case in point, several massive leisure projects are emerging on the western coast, which seems to have been chosen by the Kingdom to become the new leisure area of the country thanks to its exceptional biodiversity.

One of these projects, the Amaala, also called the “Middle East Riviera”, is expected to generate alone 2,500 luxury hotels rooms and more than 22,000 jobs by its completion in 2028. All those projects aim to retain Saudi tourists in the Kingdom, rather than see them travel to the UAE, as well as to attract international tourism.

Other giga projects include an investment of $500 billion into Neom, a futuristic city designed to be sustainable; a $10 billion investment into an entertainment project called Qiddiyah Project; and the Red Sea Project which will feature 90 islands for people to visit. The country is also investing into projects that promote Saudi heritage.

Saudi to ease tax to encourage firms to participate in booming tourism sector

The government adopted a resolution enabling the ministry of tourism to ease tax and customs cuts with relevant public departments to encourage firms to participate in the country’s booming tourism sector. With the non-oil private sector being the largest contributor to the country’s GDP, the government aims to cooperate with private-sector firms to design work plans and training programs that will result in job generation and training for Saudi citizens.

Growth rate of tourists in Saudi Arabia

In just the first quarter of 2023, the influx of tourists to Saudi Arabia has skyrocketed from 2.5 million (the same period last year) to a whopping 7.8 million. That’s a growth rate that not many destinations can boast of. Furthermore, revenues have multiplied, showing at least a 3-fold increase.

This projected growth is mainly due to a particular focus on creating a brand-new hospitality landscape.

Economic Impact of Saudi tourism

The surge in tourism hasn’t just been about numbers. It has had a pronounced economic impact. With the 3-fold increase in tourism revenues, various sectors, especially hospitality and retail, are benefiting immensely. This has not only boosted the Saudi economy but has also led to job creation and an influx of foreign investment.

Non-oil business activity in Saudi Arabia surged

Non-oil business activity in Saudi Arabia surged in June, supported by strength in construction and tourism, a survey showed. The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 59.6 in June, from 58.5 in May, and was well above the 50 mark that signals growth in activity. The sub-index for output surged to 66.1, from 61.7 in May and the fastest pace of growth since March 2015. The Saudi government is pouring billions of dollars into developing non-oil sectors of the economy to diversify revenue sources away from hydrocarbons.

Saudi plans to invest a further US$800bn in tourism projects

Indeed, thanks to its Vision 2030 project, the Kingdom has been focusing on opening itself to the world and has planned $810 billion of investments in culture, leisure and entertainment projects over the next decade.

Saudi Arabia has revealed plans to invest a further US$800bn (€737.3bn, £630.4bn) in tourism projects over the next decade.The news was revealed by Saudi tourism minister, Ahamed Al-Khateeb, who was speaking at the tenth edition of the Arab-China Businessmen Conference.

The country is attempting to reduce its reliance on oil by reinvesting in tourism, with developments worth more than US$1tn (€921.7bn, £787.7bn) already underway.

This strategy has already significantly enhanced the country’s attractiveness as a tourist destination. It’s already making progress toward its goal to have 100 million visitors to the country by 2030.

Saudi wants to bring tourism contributions to its GDP up to 10%

Tourism in Saudi Arabia last year counted for 4.5% of the country’s annual GDP – an increase of 1.5% from 2019. By the end of the decade, Saudi wants to bring tourism contributions to its GDP up to 10%.

Challenges ahead for Saudi Arabia if it wants tourism to grow further

Even if Saudi Arabia seems ready to become a new tourism force in the Middle East, the Kingdom still faces many challenges.

There are key issues the Saudi must resolve to make itself as attractive as it can to international visitors.

Promoting ways to increase tourist in a manner that better aligns with Saudi society

As Saudi ushers in its new tourism industry, it has been relaxing a number of long-standing conservative rules in the kingdom. But Saudi Arabia remains markedly more conservative than its neighbors.

Many in the kingdom are promoting ways to increase economic diversification in a manner that better aligns with Saudi society, and in family-friendly tourism they may have found a potential golden ticket.The Saudis are making the case that unlike Bahrain or Dubai, their tourism draw is for families.Given Saudi Arabia’s current cultural divides, the “family-friendly” label provides an opportunity for actors at multiple levels of Saudi society to agree on the need to further open the country.

It will take time for people to change their negative perception of Saudi on human rights

Saudi Arabia still faces many challenges,particularly in terms of political stability. The Kingdom has yet to win the confidence of potential international tourists and change its perception from potential tourists around security matters, human rights and equal treatment or even a rigid legal system. Even with major investment from the government to promote the Kingdom, it will take time for people to change their negative perception.

Investment in human resources for the travel and tourism industry

Another barrier the country should break down is its infrastructure. popular areas such as Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam are all well-connected but lesser known areas of Saudi need improvement.

One of the largest barriers to [growing travel and tourism] is that the average Saudi likely only speaks Arabic, and communicating effectively with international consumers can become a bit of a challenge as Saudi looks to attract more travellers.

Infrastructure however doesn’t just refer to the physical framework and organisational abilities of Saudi, it also refers to ‘human capital’ also. The report discusses that the kingdom must also work to diversify the skill set of workers in the country’s hospitality industry. Investment in human resources for the travel and tourism industry in Saudi Arabia must expand to not just have more trained people but to also have people with diverse skills.

