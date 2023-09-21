Alulbayt Foundation oral statement to HRC about Hazara women under Taliban [Video]

SHAFAQNA- Alulbayt Foundation oral statement delivered today to the 54th HRC Session in Geneva by Alulbayt representative, Mr Jafar.

In this statement the Alulbayt Foundation representative stressed the importance of investigating and documenting human rights violations against Hazara women under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

Here is the full text of the statement:

Alulbayt Foundation Oral Statement to the HRC

Mr/Madam President,

Distinguished delegates,

I address this esteemed assembly on a matter of great urgency and concern—the state of women from Afghanistan in particular the Hazara women under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. We are extremely concerned about the violence perpetrated against Hazara women. The Hazara community has faced longstanding discrimination, persecution, and targeted violence. Hazara women often bear the brunt of this violence, enduring physical, psychological, and sexual abuse.

Since the Taliban takeover, reports emanating from Afghanistan reveal a distressing narrative of Hazara women’s plight. We hear of forced marriages, constrained access to education, and severe

limitations on their freedom of movement. These reports underscore the urgent need for collective

action.

Therefore, Alulbayt Foundation strongly urges member states to make efforts to raise awareness about the specific challenges faced by Hazara women. This includes providing them with adequate protection, support, and access to justice.

We specifically demand that the Taliban must ensure women and girls have uninterrupted access to quality education and the safe operation of educational institutions.

We also call on humanitarian organizations to swiftly provide much.needed aid to Hazara women and their families who are grappling with the profound economic and security challenges brought by the conflict.

We also stress the importance of investigating and documenting human rights violations against

Hazara women, with an unwavering commitment to hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions.

Lastly, we, the international community, have a moral and ethical obligation to stand in solidarity with Hazara women and all Afghan women. We must ensure their rights and dignity are upheld and protected.

Thank you, Mr./Madam President.

www.shafaqna.com