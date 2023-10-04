SHAFAQNA- The book “An Austrian Islam for schools?” (Ein österreichischer Islam für Schulen?) by Michael Kramer is published by Springer in 2023.

The book, written in German language, represents legal-sociological findings on Islam and Islamic religious education in secondary schools in Vienna.

This book explores the relationship between the Austrian government and Islam in the broader political and doctrinal context. Islam in Austria is primarily represented by the Islamic Religious Community in Austria (IGGÖ), alongside other Islamic institutions. IGGÖ, like other religious and faith communities (KuR), enjoys extensive autonomous religious rights within the Austrian legal system, especially in the form of denominational religious education in schools.

To examine this relationship within the school context, a scientific, legal, and political perspective has been applied to the legal framework and social reality of Islam and RU IGGÖ (IRU) in secondary schools in Vienna. Consequently, various individuals are scrutinized, especially Muslim students and parents, religious teachers, subject inspectors, and other IGGÖ authorities. This examination also includes school administrators, educational management, and the Ministry of Education and Training.

