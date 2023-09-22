English
Afghan school girls letter to world leaders: Ban on education made us hopeless and worried about our future

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– At least one thousand girl students have stated in a letter to world leaders and Islamic countries that the ban on their education has not removed them from education but has kept them away from society.

According to the Shafaqna Afghanistan, these girls, who wrote this letter from 21 provinces of the country, have said: “We feel broken and caged within ourselves, we are very discouraged and worried about our uncertain future.

According to them, after the ban on the education of girls beyond the sixth grade, they have witnessed suicides, underage marriages, and mysterious killings.

These girls have called on international organizations, Islamic countries, the United Nations, and its member states to firmly stand alongside girls and advocates for girls’ access to education and to strengthen their legitimate voices through their support.

This comes at a time when, following their reassertion of control over Afghanistan, the Taliban banned girls above the sixth grade from attending schools. Additionally, over the past year, the right to education was also revoked from Afghan women and girls by this group.

It’s worth noting that Afghanistan is currently the only country in the world where girls are deprived of the right to education.

Amnesty International also stated yesterday (21 Sep. 2023) that the Taliban should be held accountable for this matter.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com

