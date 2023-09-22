English
India grants a thousand online scholarships to Afghan students

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– Officials at the Afghan Embassy in India say that New Delhi has granted a thousand online scholarships for higher education to Afghan youth.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, the embassy’s statement indicates that these scholarships have been announced for undergraduate and master’s levels for the years 2023 and 2024.

According to the source, the registration process for these scholarships began on September 16th and will continue until the 22nd September.

This is happening while some young individuals claim to have been successful in previous Indian scholarships but have not been able to travel to India and start their studies yet.

