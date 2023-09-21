Walid Jumblatt: Lebanon’s crisis has returned to zero / Saudi Arabia must explain what it wants

SHAFAQNA- Walid Jumblatt, the former head of the Progressive Socialist Party of Lebanon, said: “The presidential crisis in Lebanon has returned to zero.”

“There are those who play with the Lebanese and feed the ridiculous ideas of those who want a vacuum,” Jumblatt said.

In a conversation with Orient Le Jour newspaper, Jumblatt said: “The results of the recent meeting of the five-party group in New York were just playing with the Lebanese, the beginning of sidelining the mission of the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian and a leap towards nowhere.”

He added: “It is my personal opinion that one of the members of this five-sided group sabotages the Le Drian mission and the result is that these five countries have become four countries.”

Jumblatt continued: “Saudi Arabia must explain to us what it wants because the situation has reached an unacceptable level.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian