Chinese VP called for adherence to multilateralism and improved global governance

SHAFAQNA- In a wide-ranging speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday (21 Sep. 2023), Chinese Vice President Han Zheng urged the world to remain commitment to multilateralism and improved global governance.

In his speech at the general debate of the 78th session of the UN’s General Assembly, Han said that UN member states must uphold equality and justice and protect peace and security; Strive for mutual benefit, achieve mutually beneficial results, and achieve development for all. remain open and inclusive and contribute to the development of human civilization; and remain committed to multilateralism and improving global governance. Xinhua reported.

Han said that the legitimate security interests of all countries must be taken into account, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, and differences and disputes must be resolved peacefully through dialogue and consultation.

China, the vice president said, supports all efforts contributing to a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis and is ready to continue playing a constructive role to achieve peace as soon as possible. Development must be put at the center of the international agenda, and the benefits of development must reach every country and individual more equitably, He added.