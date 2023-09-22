New Japanese FM dampens hopes for relations with China

SHAFAQNA- Yoko Kamikawa, Japan’s first female Foreign Minister in about two decades, made her diplomatic debut at the United Nations in early September 2023, but hopes for improved relations with China were dashed during her trips to New York muted.

According to Kyodo News, Kamikawa, a 70-year-old veteran lawmaker, replaced Yoshimasa Hayashi in a cabinet reshuffle as Tokyo’s relations with Beijing soured over Japan’s release of treated radioactive water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant starting August 24.



New Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa will met the press after talks with USA’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on 18 September 2023.



Many analysts have described Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s decision to replace Hayashi, often seen as pro-China, with Kamikawa as a “surprise appointment” that will not lead to a thaw in relations with Beijing.



