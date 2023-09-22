Nablus: Israeli settlers destroyed olive trees

SHAFAQNA- This morning, Israeli settlers uprooted dozens of olive tree seedlings and destroyed agricultural equipment belonging to a resident of the village of Qaryout, south of Nablus, local sources said.



“Settler violence has long been a part of everyday life for occupied Palestinians. Israeli security forces enable these actions, resulting in injuries and deaths to Palestinians and In some cases, they act as armed guards or even take part in attacks,” said the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories (B’Tselem). Wafa reported.



“Even when investigations are launched, they usually end without any action being taken against the perpetrators, but this is part of an undeclared policy of leniency. The impact is to dispossess Palestinians of ever larger areas of the West Bank, making it easier for Israel to seize land and resources,” B’Tselem said.

Source: WAFA

