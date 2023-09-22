English
Sabbagh met Amir Abdollahian on the side-lines of UNGA 78

SHAFAQNA- Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh, Head of the Delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic to the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78), discussed options with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Strengthening strategic and distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to SANA, at the meeting on the side-lines of the UN’s General Assembly, both sides emphasized the need to respect the independence and territorial integrity of Syria and continue efforts to fight terrorism until its complete elimination. They also emphasized the importance of meetings held in the Astana format to achieve additional security in the region.

Source: SANA

